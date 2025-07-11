Male students paraded in underwear during Goa University event 

A senior university official said the incident took place during a competition named "Third Degree," where participants were asked to strip to their underwear by the jury. Condemning the incident, National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Naushad Chaudhury said female students were also present at the festival. "Students were not allowed to leave. It was an embarrassing situation for both male and female students present there," he said.

Aftermath actions

Goa University announced a 'discretionary holiday'

Meanwhile, Goa University announced a "discretionary holiday" on Friday for all teaching and non-teaching staff and students. This report surfaced after the principal and a staff member of a private school in Thane, Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly stripping girl students to check if they were menstruating after bloodstains were found in the toilet. According to a complaint, students who said they were not menstruating were taken into the toilet by a woman attendant to check their private parts.