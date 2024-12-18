Summarize Simplifying... In short The wife of Goa's Chief Minister, Sawant, has filed a ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, alleging his baseless job scam accusations tarnished her public image.

The BJP has condemned Singh's claims, while the Enforcement Directorate investigates the scam, which involves fraudsters duping job seekers with false promises of government positions.

The suit was filed in Bicholim, Goa

Job scam: Goa CM's wife sues AAP MP—Sanjay Singh—for ₹100cr

By Snehil Singh 11:04 am Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Sulakshana Sawant, wife of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, has filed a ₹100 crore defamation suit against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. The suit was filed in the Civil Judge Senior Division Court in Bicholim, Goa. Sawant accuses Singh of making defamatory statements linking her to a "Cash-for-Jobs Scam" during a press conference on December 4.

Legal demands

Sawant seeks damages and public apology

The defamation suit claims Singh's accusations were made without credible evidence, hurting Sawant's integrity and public image. The legal action demands ₹100 crore in damages for defamation and a permanent injunction against Singh and his associates. It seeks to stop them from making/publishing defamatory statements about her on any platform, including social media. Sawant also seeks a public apology from Singh to clarify the falsehood of his statements.

Party response

BJP leaders condemn Singh's allegations

BJP leader Giriraj Pai Vernekar said Singh made derogatory remarks without backing his allegations with proof. BJP MLA Krishna V Salkar stressed dragging the CM's family into this matter isn't right and warned of strict action against the culprits in the job scam. The case pertains to fraudsters duping hundreds of Goans with promises of government jobs, leading victims to pay huge amounts.

Ongoing investigation

Enforcement directorate investigates job scam

The enforcement directorate has launched an investigation into the matter, 30 arrests have been made so far and the fraud amount is believed to have crossed mind-boggling levels. Many aspirants had complained in Goa that they were forced to pay lakhs to some people who promised to get them jobs in the Goa government. CM Pramod Sawant had said the state police are conducting a transparent investigation into the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.