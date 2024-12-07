Summarize Simplifying... In short A special Supreme Court bench in India is set to hear challenges against the Places of Worship Act, led by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who argues it undermines secularism and denies judicial remedies for historical grievances.

Other petitions, including those from the Vishwa Bhadra Pujari Purohit Mahasangh and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, claim the Act infringes on Hindu devotees' rights and restricts religious freedoms.

Meanwhile, Muslim organizations like Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind support the Act, arguing it protects Muslim places of worship from frivolous legal challenges.

The Centre has yet to respond to the Supreme Court's notice. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The hearing will take place on December 12

Special SC bench to hear Places of Worship Act challenges

By Chanshimla Varah 12:38 pm Dec 07, 202412:38 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court of India has set up a special three-judge bench to hear several petitions challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Vishwanathan, will hear the pleas on December 12. The case has been pending since 2020 with several pleas against and in favor of the Act.

Legal challenge

BJP leader questions constitutional validity of Act

The lead petition against the Act has been filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. He challenges the constitutional validity of Sections 2, 3, and 4 of the Act, arguing that the provisions contravene constitutional principles and undermine secularism. Upadhyay contends that the Act denies judicial remedies for historical grievances.

Additional pleas

Other petitions raise concerns over religious rights

Similar concerns have been raised by other petitions. The Vishwa Bhadra Pujari Purohit Mahasangh argues that the Act infringes upon Hindu devotees' rights against encroachments on religious properties. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also contends that the Act restricts religious freedoms by preventing Hindus from worshiping at temples affected by historical conversions.

Counter pleas

Muslim organizations file pleas in support of Act

On the other hand, organizations like Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind have filed pleas seeking enforcement of the Act's provisions. They contend that Muslim places of worship are being subjected to frivolous legal challenges despite statutory protections. The Gyanvapi Mosque Committee has also sought to intervene in support of the Act, citing its relevance in ongoing disputes like the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple issue.

Awaiting response

Centre yet to respond to Supreme Court's notice

The Supreme Court had first issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response in March 2021. Despite several extensions given to file a counter affidavit, the Centre has not responded till date (November 30 last year). The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991 directs all places of worship to maintain the status quo that existed when India gained freedom on August 15, 1947.