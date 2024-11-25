Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajit Pawar's NCP may join forces with Fadnavis, potentially tipping the Chief Minister race in favor of the BJP.

Despite the BJP's strong showing, they are 14 seats short of a majority and need support from an ally, which could be the NCP.

Despite the BJP's strong showing, they are 14 seats short of a majority and need support from an ally, which could be the NCP.

This situation could limit Shinde's chances for the Chief Minister post, with the Shiv Sena and NCP possibly focusing on securing key cabinet positions instead.

Maharashtra assembly elections have been held

Does Ajit hold key to Fadnavis vs Shinde CM race

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:02 pm Nov 25, 202401:02 pm

What's the story The Mahayuti alliance—including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party—secured a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra elections. However, there's still uncertainity over who will be the next chief minister of the state. According to reports, BJP leaders are backing Devendra Fadnavis for the Chief Minister post, citing their major contribution to the victory, while Shiv Sena supports incumbent CM Eknath Shinde, crediting his administration's policies for the success.

CM race

NCP's potential influence in deciding next Maharashtra CM

Reports suggest Ajit Pawar's NCP may align with Fadnavis, potentially tipping the scales in favor of the BJP. The Mahayuti alliance's 232 seats are distributed among the BJP with 132, the Shiv Sena with 57, and the NCP with 41. Leaders of the three parties have announced plans to discuss and finalize the CM's post together.

Power balance

Is rotational CMship on the cards?

Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs have chosen Shinde and Pawar as their respective legislature party leaders. During the Sena MLAs' meeting, slogans were raised in support Shinde as the preferred candidate for the Chief Minister position. Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar are expected to travel to Delhi today for discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is speculated that talks may include the possibility of rotational Chief Ministership.

CM discussions

BJP's opposition

Reports suggest the BJP is firmly backing Fadnavis for a full-term Chief Ministership. Despite a strong showing, the BJP is 14 seats short of a majority in the 288-member Assembly but needs support from only one ally to form the government, given its 132-seat tally. This limits Shinde's leverage for the Chief Minister post, as the BJP could align with the NCP. In this scenario, both the Shiv Sena and NCP may prioritize securing key cabinet positions.