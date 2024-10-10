Summarize Simplifying... In short Thousands gathered, including notable figures like Amit Shah and Mukesh Ambani, to mourn the passing of philanthropist Tata, leading to police intervention.

Maharashtra and Gujarat declared a day of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast and government events cancelled.

Prime Minister Modi praised Tata as a visionary and compassionate leader, highlighting his societal contributions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday

Cops resort to lathi-charge as thousands gather for Tata's funeral

By Chanshimla Varah 05:33 pm Oct 10, 202405:33 pm

What's the story A stampede-like situation broke out outside the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on Thursday, where thousands had gathered to pay their last respects to Ratan Tata. The chaos forced the Mumbai Police to lathi charge to control the crowd outside the venue. Tata's mortal remains were kept at NCPA for public viewing from 10:30am to 3:55pm drawing people from all walks of life.

National mourning

Public, celebrities pay homage to Tata

Many, including students and youth who looked up to Tata as a role model for his philanthropy and compassion, queued up for hours to pay their last respects. Several eminent personalities and politicians also visited NCPA to pay their last tributes. Among them were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani with his family.

State mourning

Maharashtra, Gujarat declare mourning in honor of Tata

Earlier, the Maharashtra government declared Thursday a day of mourning, canceling all government events. The national flag on government offices in Maharashtra was flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning. Likewise, the Gujarat government announced a one-day state mourning to honor Tata. According to a notification from the state government, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings throughout Gujarat and no official events will take place that day.

Twitter Post

Crowd queue outside NCPA

National condolence

PM Modi condoles Tata's death, praises his contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over Tata's death, describing him as a visionary business leader and a compassionate soul. "Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being... He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," PM Modi said in his statement.