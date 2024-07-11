Why Mumbai pub served BMW hit-and-run accused alcohol, violating rules
Mihir Shah, the 23-year-old primary suspect in the fatal BMW hit-and-run case in Mumbai, was reportedly served alcohol at a local pub before the tragic accident in which one woman was killed. In Maharashtra, the legal drinking age is 25. Explaining why they served Mihir alcohol against the rules, the pub's management claimed that he presented an ID card showing he was 27 years old.
Arrest follows 3-day chase after fatal accident
Mihir—son of Rajesh Shah, former member of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena—was arrested on Tuesday after a three-day pursuit. To recall, the victims—Kaveri Nakhwa and her husband Pradip Nakhwa—were on a two-wheeler when Mihir's vehicle hit them. CCTV footage showed the BMW dragging Nakhwa for 1.5 km before coming to a halt. Following the crash, he also allegedly attempted to remove a Shiv Sena sticker and the car's number plate to avoid being linked to his father.
Suspect admits to driving, attempts to conceal identity
Mihir has confessed to being the driver during the crash that resulted in Nakhwa's death and injuries to her husband. To evade arrest, Mihir attempted to hide his identity by shaving his beard and trimming his hair. The car was later found abandoned in Bandra Kalanagar, approximately 10 kilometers from the accident site. The police have registered a case of culpable homicide against him and his driver, who took over the wheels after Mihir ran over the woman.
Police investigation includes family statements, crime scene reconstruction
The police have recorded statements from 14 individuals, including Mihir's mother, sisters, and friends, as part of their investigation. They also plan to reconstruct the crime scene in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai, where the crash occurred. Mihir's father, Rajesh, who is also an accused in the case, is currently out on bail. On Wednesday, Mihir was sent to police custody until July 16, while Rajesh was suspended by his party.