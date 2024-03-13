Next Article

Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest from four Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: BJP, allies resolve deadlock, Ajit's NCP gets 4 seats

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:02 pm Mar 13, 202402:02 pm

What's the story The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra—led by the Bharatiya Janata Party—has likely reached a new settlement in its seat-sharing talks for the 2024 general elections. After days of hectic deliberations, the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party have finalized the allocation of four seats for NCP candidates, NDTV reported. However, there is speculation that Ajit may still be negotiating for additional seats in the state. A formal announcement on the deal is awaited.

Context

Why does this story matter?

With the second highest number of Lok Sabha seats (48), Maharashtra holds significant sway in shaping political outcomes. The state will witness a unique contest this time as two factions of two parties are competing against each other. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shinde's Sena, and Ajit's NCP, will face off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP. According to reports, the MVA has almost finalized its seat-sharing arrangement.

Baramati

Ajit's NCP to field candidate from Pawar family stronghold

Under the agreed arrangement, Ajit's NCP will nominate candidates for Baramati, Raigarh, Shirur, and Parbhani constituencies. The BJP will contest 31 seats, leaving the remaining 13 for the Shiv Sena. Interestingly, Baramati—a Pawar family stronghold—will likely witness a high-stakes family feud following a surprising rebellion by Ajit, which has caused a split within the party and its supporters. Supriya Sule, Ajit's cousin and the current MP for Baramati, is expected to compete against her sister-in-law and Ajit's wife, Sunetra Pawar.

Seat-sharing negotiations

Clash in seat demands

According to reports, Sena, under Shinde's leadership, had earlier insisted on receiving 18 seats within the alliance, which were previously secured by undivided Shiv Sena MPs in 2019. Likewise, Ajit's NCP was adamant in its demand for 10 seats. In the previous election, undivided NCP was in an alliance with the Congress and contested 19 seats, winning only 4. In contrast, the BJP pushed for more number of candidates in the state to consolidate its position in Maharashtra.

MVA seat-sharing

Seat-sharing finalized by MVA allies

The opposition alliance, MVA, has also reportedly finalized a seat-sharing agreement for the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats. According to reports, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 20 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress will compete for 18. Sharad's NCP will nominate candidates for the remaining 10 seats. A formal announcement of the agreement is likely soon.

2019 result

2019 election result

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP, which was then in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena, contested 25 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. It won 23 of them. Thackeray's Shiv Sena, on the other hand, won 18 of the 23 seats it contested. Meanwhile, the undivided NCP won four, while the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won a seat each. An independent candidate also won one seat.