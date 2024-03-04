Next Article

BJP launches 'Modi ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu's jibe

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:08 pm Mar 04, 202406:08 pm

What's the story A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav remarked Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not have a family," top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have changed their X handles to include "Modi Ka Parivar." PM Modi, during a public gathering in Adilabad, Telangana, introduced the slogan attacking the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for perpetuating dynastic politics. Following this, several BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, added the slogan to their profile.

Why does this story matter?

Months before the Lok Sabha elections, Modi declared in Telangana that the entire nation is "Modi Ka Parivar." The new slogan is reminiscent of 2019's "Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon (I am also a security guard)" campaign sparked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Chowkidar Chor Hai (security guard is a thief)" remark. Gandhi made the remarks over the alleged corruption in the Rafale jet deal during a poll speech. The term "Chowkidar" gained traction when Modi assumed office in 2014.

Yadav's remarks at Patna rally

While addressing the "Jan Vishwas Maha Rally" in Patna on Sunday, Yadav criticized the prime minister over his remarks on nepotism. "People with more children are subjected to humiliation over the issue," the former Bihar chief minister said. He then added that Modi "does not have a family of his own." Hitting back, Modi on Monday said that his new slogan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls means "you are Modi's and Modi is yours."

'Modi Ka Parivar'

Union ministers, CMs join trend

Modi added, "I question their dynastic politics, they say Modi does not have a family... I say this to the 140 crore people of the country that this is my family." After his announcement, senior BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Thakur, and Piyush Goyal, updated their profile information on X. Soon after, Chief Ministers Vishnu Deo Sai, Yogi Adityanath, and Pramod Sawant also followed the trend.

BJP's response

BJP slams Yadav for his remarks against PM

During Sunday's attack, Yadav also suggested that Modi is not a "true Hindu." He said, "In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head...upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not when his mother died." The BJP slammed the RJD leader for his remarks. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "This is sad and painful. He (Yadav) has talked about Modi's family... I want to remind...for PM Modi, the entire country is his family."

Congress's response

'Why not worry for families of farmers who commit suicide'

The Congress, meanwhile, backed its INDIA bloc ally, Yadav, over the issue. "Why are they (BJP leaders) not worried for the families of those who commit suicide, whether they are youth or farmers. This is to divert from the issues," Congress leader Pawan Khera said. "Every hour, one farmer and two youths commit suicide in this country. If they had been worried about them, they (BJP leaders) would have added 'farmer's family' to their (social media) names," he added.