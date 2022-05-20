India

CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Yadav, raids 17 locations

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 20, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

The fresh case is in addition to five fodder scam cases in which Lalu Yadav has been convicted previously.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family appear to be in deep peril, yet again. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has slapped fresh corruption charges against him, only weeks after being granted bail in the fifth fodder scam case. As per reports, his other family members have also been named as the defendants in the new case.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new case would land Yadav in hot water again as the CBI found his involvement in a recruiting scam during his stint as the railways minister.

In February, a CBI court convicted him of illegally withdrawing funds from the Doranda Treasury—his fifth fodder scam case conviction.

It entailed a massive Rs. 139.35 crore in unlawfully withdrawn treasury funds between 1990-91 and 1995-96.

Raids CBI raids 17 locations linked to Yadav, family

The CBI alleges in the new case that Yadav and his family members got land and houses as bribes in exchange for posts in the railways. His wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and daughter, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, besides other members have been named in the case. Meanwhile, the CBI is searching 17 places associated with the RJD chief, including houses.

Details Yadav was granted bail last month in fifth fodder scam

Last month, the 73-year-old veteran politician was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Rs. 139.35 crore Doranda Treasury fodder scam case. According to his lawyer, the HC took into account the veteran politician's health condition while taking the decision. In February, Yadav was sentenced to five years in prison by a CBI special court in the case.

History Timeline of Yadav's conviction

Yadav was found guilty in four other fodder scam-related cases earlier. He was convicted in the first such case related to the Chaibasa Treasury in 2013, and in the second, Deoghar Treasury case in 2017. Later, in January 2018, he was found guilty in another Chaibasa Treasury case. In the fourth case, concerning Dumka Treasury, Yadav was convicted in March 2018.

Reaction How did RJD react?

Taking a dig at the Centre, RJD legislator Mukesh Roshan said those in power were targeting Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav as "they are aware of their popularity in Bihar and elsewhere." "This is an attempt to finish off the Opposition. There is no basis for these cases. This is an attempt to silence criticism," said another senior party leader Alok Mehta.