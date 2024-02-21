Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sparked controversy

Sona Mohapatra slams Rahul Gandhi for targeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

By Tanvi Gupta 06:53 pm Feb 21, 202406:53 pm

What's the story Singer Sona Mohapatra has come out in defense of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted her during his "Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra." Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged exclusion of marginalized communities from Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Gandhi mentioned Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law, sparking controversy. His remarks against Rai Bachchan didn't sit well with Mohapatra, who expressed her disapproval on X/Twitter. Here's what happened.

Next Article

Statement

Here's what Gandhi said

During one of his rallies, Gandhi recently claimed marginalized communities were excluded from Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. He highlighted the alleged lack of invitations to Dalits and Other Backward Class (OBC) members, calling it an insult to these groups. "By inviting industrialists and [Bachchan] and [Rai Bachchan], Modi gave the message that the country's 73% of people have no importance," said Gandhi in Lalganj Indira Chowk, Rampur Khas Assembly constituency, Uttar Pradesh.

Controversial stance

Gandhi mocked Rai Bachchan which sparked controversy

Moreover, at a separate rally, Gandhi reportedly mocked Rai Bachchan. He said, "[Rai Bachchan] will be seen dancing and Bachchan saab will do a Balle Balle!" This statement reportedly triggered derogatory language from online trolls, labeling the Guru actor a nachne wali (dancer). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also commented on Gandhi's remarks. Slamming him, Poonawalla said Gandhi has been "continuously attacking someone who is not in politics," referring to Rai Bachchan.

Reaction

'What's with politicians demeaning women': Mohapatra

Reacting to the whole controversy, Mohapatra tweeted, "What's with politicians demeaning women in their speeches to get some brownie points in a sexist landscape?" "Dear [Gandhi], sure someone has demeaned your own mother (Sonia Gandhi) and sister (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) similarly in the past, and irrespective you ought to know better?" she wrote. She concluded by stating, "Also, [Rai Bachchan] dances beautifully (sic)."

Insights

Mohapatra highlights artistry of courtesans in Indian history

Separately, on Mohapatra's post, a user commented, "Dancing like a courtesan is beautiful???" "Thank God she didn't try to attempt Odissi else those horrible body bends in Umrao Jaan speak a lot about so-called dance (sic)." Mohapatra replied, saying, "'Dancing like a courtesan' is indeed a compliment you foolish illiterate... From Amrapali, Barani, Purasati to even Umrao Jaan, the courtesans of Indian history were treasure troves and revered for their art, artistry, and command over languages and poetry, performing arts."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Mohapatra's post here