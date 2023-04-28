Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' review: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is masterpiece

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 28, 2023

What led to Nandini's bitterness toward the Chola empire, especially for Aditya Karilkalan? Were the Cholas able to save their dynasty? Was Arulmozhi Varman saved from the waters? All these questions were answered with the release of Ponniyin Selvan: II on Friday. The sequel not only matches up to the hype created by its prequel but also surpasses it. Read our review.

'PS: II' reveals Nandini's history with Aditya

The sequel doesn't begin from where Mani Ratnam left us in the prequel - Arulmozhi ("Jayam" Ravi) and Vanthiyathevan (Karthi), his loyal lieutenant were left to die in the waters. Instead, it begins to tell the tale of young Nandini and Aditya, their love story and their separation. It is their story that forms the basis of PS: II.

Ratnam's subplot is what makes the film interesting

The director has added a subplot to the sequel by giving a background to Nandini's past. It shows the anger Nandini held toward Aditya, circumstances that impacted her decisions of plotting, and also details on her origin. As the climax nears, Nandini's story lets the viewers sympathize with her. In short, the neatly-written subplot makes PS: II an interesting watch.

The heart and soul of 'PS: II': Performances

PS: II's strength lies purely in "Chiyaan" Vikram as Aditya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, and Karthi's Vanthiyathevan. The acting brilliance that Vikram and Rai Bachchan have shown in the sequel is undeniable. Adding to this is the strong performance of Karthi who breathes life in every scene he is present in. Together, the three form the heart and soul of PS: II.

The odds reflected in the writing

PS: I left many viewers clueless about the history of a few characters, reflecting on weak writing in the prequel. But Ratnam seems to have corrected the mistake in the sequel. However, after the climax, it momentarily loses grip as Ratnam seems to be in a rush to end things quickly, including the final battle. This is where the movie lost some points.

Arulmozhi is the titular character but fails to shine bright

The Ponniyin Selvan film series is about the rise and shine of the Chola dynasty's most powerful ruler, Arulmozhi, aka Rajaraja I. Though Ravi has played the titular character, he seems missing from most parts of the sequel. Despite delivering a good performance, Ravi hasn't shone much in the sequel while Vikram, Rai Bachchan, and Karthi stole the show.

One of the best period dramas in recent times

When Ratnam announced adapting Kalki's novel Ponniyin Selvan into a screenplay, it was certain that he'll put on his best show. Rightly so, the ace filmmaker has proved his worth with the franchise, making it one of the best period dramas in recent times. Adding to his filmmaking brilliance are the fantastic visuals and AR Rahman's music and background score.

An impressive job with the cameras

One of my favorite scenes is the final confrontation between Aditya and Nandini during the climax. The scene has a whirlpool of emotions buzzing between the two. Their emotions are conveyed directly to the audience because of two things - Vikram and Rai Bachchan's soothing performances and the close-up shots by the cinematographer. PS: II has multiple scenes where cinematography will win you over.

A sequel that beats the original film

Also starring Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar (in a short role), and others in key roles, PS: II is a well-made period drama. It is truly a Mani Ratnam marvel but one which could have been developed as a three-part series that explains the characters in much more depth. It gets 3.5 out of 5 stars from us.