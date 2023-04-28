Entertainment

ASTRO Moonbin's new memorial space to be open till June

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 28, 2023, 02:20 pm 1 min read

Moonbin's memorial space to be relocated

ASTRO Moonbin's untimely demise took the Korean culture world by storm. The pop star aged 25 died of suspected suicide and his fans are left heartbroken. His agency Fantagio opened a memorial space honoring the star. Now they have announced that the memorial space will be shifted and will remain open until early June. This will let the fans honor the ASTRO star.

Memorial space to be up till June 6

The agency stated, "After taking into consideration the opinions of the many AROHA who found it difficult to visit the memorial space within the limited time period, we have decided to extend the visitation period until June 6." The agency also revealed that Moonbin&Sanha's Weverse community will be closed on April 30. They also asked fans to take a backup individually if they needed.

