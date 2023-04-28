Entertainment

'Kushi' makers share new glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new photo from 'Kushi' is out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after actors in India. Even though her recent release Shaakuntalam tanked at the box office, the buzz around her next film Kushi is quite high. On her 36th birthday, the makers of Kushi shared a new glimpse of the upcoming romantic drama. Prabhu will be seen opposite Vijay Devarakonda.

Devarakonda and Prabhu to collaborate after five years

The romantic drama is in the buzz for some time and fans are excited to see the duo back in celluloid after 2018's acclaimed film Mahanati. Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and is set to release on September 1, 2023. It is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. This will be a pan-India release.

