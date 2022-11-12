Entertainment

Samantha not making Malayalam debut with Dulquer's 'King of Kotha'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 12, 2022, 07:56 pm 2 min read

This actor has replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'King of Kotha'

Dulquer Salmaan gained a pan-Indian fanbase after the success of Sita Ramam and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He's now set to be back in Mollywood with his next King of Kotha. Interestingly, it was earlier reported Samantha Ruth Prabhu would make her Malayalam debut with a special dance number in this film. However, the latest reports suggest she has turned down the offer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Though Ruth Prabhu has set her foot strong in Kollywood and Tollywood, she hasn't starred in Mollywood films so far.

But her performance in the song Oo Antava (Pushpa) created a sensation in all languages.

So, when it was reported that she would appear in a special number for a Malayalam film, it made headlines. But to the disappointment of fans, it's not happening.

Details Ruth Prabhu opted out owing to scheduling issues

Reportedly, the makers of King of Kotha were initially in talks with Ruth Prabhu for the special appearance. But she opted out due to health issues and her busy schedule. Now, Ritika Singh—known for her role in Oh My Kadavule—has replaced her. A photo of Singh from the film's sets alongside a fan surfaced online recently, which confirmed the reports about her KOK appearance.

Reports Will Salmaan sport two looks?

Salmaan will reportedly play a gangster in the film. His childhood friend Abhilash Joshiy, who is the son of veteran Mollywood filmmaker Joshiy, is at the helm. According to the latest reports, Salmaan will be seen in two looks in the film. The film's shooting process is ongoing at a brisk pace, and the next schedule is set to happen in Uttar Pradesh soon.

Updates Meet the actors who are part of the movie

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who won hearts with her performance as Poonguzhali in Ponniyin Selvan I, is playing the leading lady in KOK. Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shanthi Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Senthil Krishna, and Rajesh Sharma will reportedly be seen playing key supporting roles. Salmaan is also bankrolling King Of Kotha under his Wayfarer Films banner along with Zee Studios.