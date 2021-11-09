Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu making her Bollywood debut soon?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 09, 2021, 01:26 pm

Will we be able to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a Hindi film soon?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have caught the attention of the Hindi film fraternity after her stunning performance in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. That's because she became the first South Indian actress ever to get invited at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). And experts feel this is a smart move to prepare a platform for her Bollywood debut.

Rumor

Samantha joining hands with Taapsee Pannu for Bollywood debut?

IFFI is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28. Many say that this film festival is a good space to build contacts and might prove to be fruitful for Samantha too. And this is coinciding with rumors of her Bollywood debut, for which she might join hands with Rashmi Rocket actress Taapsee Pannu's home production. However, there's no official confirmation regarding this.

Divorce

'An extremely painful process,' she had said about her divorce

Some reports also suggest that the Eega actress is scouting for a home in Mumbai and has checked out properties in areas such as Juhu, Khar and Bandra. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old, who recently called it quits from Naga Chaitanya, is keeping herself busy by going on trips and signing back-to-back projects. Speaking of her divorce, she recently said that it's "an extremely painful process."

Action

The actress had also filed cases against YouTubers, TV channels

Right after they announced their divorce last month, overenthusiastic YouTubers and media portals donned the spy cap to speculate about the possible reasons, with some of them being pretty defamatory. Taking action, the actress had filed cases in Hyderabad's Kukatpally court against a few of such channels. However, the additional district judge suggested Samantha to seek apology from them, instead of filing cases.

Projects

Work front: Samantha recently wrapped up shooting for 'Shaakuntalam'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has several projects including the mythological magnum opus, Shaakuntalam. She will next be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for Vignesh Shivan-directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Theri actor has also signed a couple of films, one with Shantharuban and another with the Hari-Harish duo. It is also reported she is in talks for a Telugu web series.