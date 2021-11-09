Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to settle here post dreamy wedding?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 09, 2021, 12:55 pm

Did Vicky Kaushal just rent a luxury apartment for Katrina Kaif?

For the past couple of months, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have ruled headlines for their apparent upcoming wedding. And wedding preparations aside, if reports are to be believed, the duo has locked on their post-marital home too. Kaushal has reportedly rented a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, which makes the couple neighbors to another celebrity pair--Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli! Read on.

Details

Kaushal has apparently deposited Rs. 1.75cr for the eighth-floor apartment

"Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu's Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of...5 years," Varun Singh, who heads a real-estate portal, told India Today. Booked in July, the Uri actor paid a deposit close to Rs. 1.75cr for the eighth-floor apartment. The rent for the initial 36 months is Rs. 8L/month. Separately, the actors reportedly had their Roka ceremony on Diwali.

Roka

This Diwali, Kaif-Kaushal reportedly had their Roka ceremony too!

Director Kabir Khan and television personality Mini Mathur had hosted the event at their Mumbai home. Reportedly, the function was held with only family members in attendance. While Kaif had mother Suzanne, sister Isabelle from her side, Kaushal's parents were present along with his brother Sunny. To note, Khan, who directed Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger and New York, is quite close to her.

Sources

Anonymous friend close to the couple described event as 'beautiful'

Giving more details into the festivity, ToI reported that the Bollywood stars had taken separate cars to arrive at the Kabul Express helmer's abode in order to avoid speculation. Moreover, a friend close to the couple told India Today that "it was a beautiful Roka." "Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony," they added.

Truth

But, what are the stars saying?

Reacting to the wedding rumors, the Dhoom 3 actress debunked all claims. When asked if she had any idea how these rumors emerged, Kaif told BollywoodLife: "That's a question I have for last 15 years." While Kaushal didn't comment this time, he dismissed speculation about his engagement with the Bang Bang star in October. "I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right."

Information

This is what we know about the wedding so far

While we're yet to receive official nods, reports claim the celebrity pair will get hitched at Six Senses Fort Barwara (check out the picture), a luxury resort in Rajasthan in December first week. Kaif is rumored to wear a Sabyasachi Mukherjee-designed lehenga on that day. Wedding speculations were further boosted with projects associated with the stars (like Sam Bahadur and Tiger 3) getting postponed.