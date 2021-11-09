Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Andaz Apna Apna 2' to have original cast?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 09, 2021, 11:13 am

'Andaz Apna Apna 2' is happening, Rajkumar Santoshi confirms

Is a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna happening? Apparently yes! But, it will be with a new set of actors, as per the director of the 1994 release, Rajkumar Santoshi. Andaz Apna Apna starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, but its part two might not have any of these actors. Also, its script is almost ready, as per Santoshi.

Information

'My script is ready, some final touches are needed'

While speaking to ETimes about the Andaz Apna Apna sequel, Santoshi said, "My script is ready, some final touches are needed, but it has to be with a new cast, which will happen a little later." News of a sequel to the cult favorite had surfaced way back in 2019 and that time Santoshi had emphasized that part two may not follow the original.

Flashback

The sequel to 'Andaz Apna Apna' has a name too

"I don't want to cash on the success of the original film. It ain't a brand. What other filmmakers do is encash on a successful film's title, whether there's a story or not. However, with Andaz Apna Apna, I am still in the writing phase, and finished halfway through it," Santoshi had said. He also informed the film will be called Adah Apni Apni.

Details

Santoshi recently shot for documentary on Salman Khan

Santoshi's last directorial was Phata Poster Nikla Hero, which had Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. The film did not really strike a chord. Apart from this, the director-writer also shot recently for the documentary on Salman Khan, titled Beyond the Star. In it, he has apparently talked about Khan's superstar status and how he is someone the youngsters look forward to.

About

Khan's 'high potential has not been exploited,' feels the director

Further, the Khakee helmer spoke at length about their "strong bonding" and "mutual respect." "We share a very warm relationship. Salman and I have mutual respect for each other. He's an actor with high potential and that has not been exploited in the recent past. I want to give him a really challenging character to play, which he has not done before," Santoshi said.