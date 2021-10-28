Salman Khan's docu-series to have Alia Bhatt as an anchor?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 09:30 pm

Makers likely to release 'Beyond the Star' on OTT

A documentary series, titled Beyond the Star, based on the life of Salman Khan had recently gone on the floors. And according to latest reports, Alia Bhatt has been roped in as an anchor for the series, marking their first project together after Inshallah got shelved. However, the Kalank actress is not the only one to be leading on that front in this project.

Details

Bhatt has already shot for her part, say sources

Talking about Bhatt's forthcoming stint, a source close to the development revealed, "Alia and Salman were supposed to work together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. While that didn't materialize, the actress is all excited to anchor some renowned personalities of the industry in this docu-series." They further informed that the actress has already shot for her part in Beyond the Star series.

Information

Many B-Town people will be a part of Khan's project

Reports suggest that a bunch of people from the B-town, who share a great rapport with the Dabangg star, will be part of the Salman Khan Films-backed project. Bhansali's involvement was reported some days back. And now, names of Sooraj Barjatya, Sajid Nadiadwala, Anees Bazmee, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Karan Johar have cropped up. The much-anticipated docu-series is being directed by Viraf Sarkari.

Shooting

Series to showcase Khan's 30-year-long journey in Bollywood and beyond

Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment are its co-producers. The venture will chronicle the 30-year-long journey of the most eligible bachelor in the Hindi film industry. From Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, to all his industry friends and co-stars, the Beyond The Star series will have touches of all these B-town celebrities. Like Bhatt, Bhansali and many others have already shot their portions.

Release

Makers are planning to turn it into a franchise?

Reports further suggested that makers are planning to turn the project into a full-blown franchise. Beyond The Star: Salman Khan, which is currently at its post-production stage, will be season one. The show is likely to get released on an international OTT platform. Meanwhile, Khan will next be seen in the film, Antim: The Final Truth, which stars Aayush Sharma as the main antagonist.