Ahead of its big-screen release on November 26, Salman Khan Films has dropped the trailer for the much-anticipated actioner, Antim: The Final Truth today. The Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial stars Salman Khan and his relative Aayush Sharma in the lead. At 6:00 pm sharp, Khan himself shared the clip online and we get exactly what one expects from mainstream action movies. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Sharma's Rahuliya takes on Khan's police officer avatar Rajveer

The clip opens with Khan's police officer Rajveer and Sharma's gangster Rahuliya engaged in a verbal battle of ideologies at the police station. Soon, their rivalry begins. As Rahuliya excels in the criminal world, Rajveer is seen enforcing justice with the support of his uniform. As expected, both meet in the climax and you will have to watch the film to know who wins.

Sharma's commitment to the role deserves mention

Television actress Mahima Makwana was seen opposite Sharma in the trailer

No other character except for the lead duo gets much attention. Popular television actress Mahima Makwana, who is debuting in Bollywood with this movie, gets a few shots. She has been paired opposite Sharma. After LoveYatri, Sharma actually seems to have worked quite a bit on himself here. And, we are glad Khan wasn't seen romancing any uber young actress here.

Once again, cops acting like 'gunde-da-baap' is glorified here

One theme running rampant in the trailer is the rowdy image of police officers that we see in mainstream Bollywood movies. In one scene, Khan tells Sharma that although he was also brought up in Maharashtra, instead of being a gunda (goon) like him, he became gunda da baap (super goon). We must ask why are we glorifying an onscreen actor's machismo like this!

Two heavyweight action flicks are coming this November end

Overall, you will like the trailer, and by extension, the film if you fancy continuous skull badgering, and loud gunshots. It's an added plus if Khan's stoic gait and dialogue delivery are to your taste. Otherwise, the packaging seems to offer little novelty. During November end, Antim will be battling it out with another heavily action-based movie, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.