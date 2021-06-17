Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan' is scheduled for a Diwali 2022 release

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 01:16 pm

Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan' is set to release next year in Diwali

Celebrate next year's Diwali with your superstar, Salman Khan, as his tentatively titled movie, Bhaijaan, is set to release during that time. And for starters, the superstar is planning to serve the final title of this movie and first poster this Bakri Eid (July 21). Previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the Farhad Samji-directorial also stars Aayush Sharma, and Pooja Hegde, in pivotal roles.

Details

Khan's first look will be in 'white kurta and jeans'

A trade source told Mid-Day that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is getting ready for the poster launch. "Once the situation improves, Salman will come down from his Panvel farmhouse for a photoshoot with the cast," the source said. He further mentioned that designer Ashley Rebello is taking care of Khan's look, which will be "clean-shaven" and he will "don a white kurta and jeans" attire.

Quote

'The project will roll at a bungalow in ND Studios'

Talking about the film, the source told the publication, "Come November, the project will roll at a bungalow in ND Studios in Karjat (where Bigg Boss is also filmed), followed by stints at multiple locations. The makers are targeting a Diwali 2022 release."

Story

It is a Hindi remake of Tamil movie 'Veeram'

Bhaijaan is said to be a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie, Veeram. According to the Ajith-starrer, it revolves around four brothers, where the eldest one believes marriage creates conflict in family. (sounds somewhat like Hulchul) So, after the other three fall in love, they plan to find their eldest brother a partner. No prizes for guessing as to who plays the eldest brother.

Movie Title

Why 'Bhaijaan' is the right title for this movie?

Previously, the movie was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the reason behind the same was that it is "a very emotional Hindu-Muslim angle." Now, it might have been finalized as Bhaijaan. Justifying the new title, the trade source said, "Since the movie focuses on the bond of brotherhood, Salman, Farhad and Sajid feel the title, Bhaijaan, perfectly captures its essence."

Projects

Khan will appear in 'Kick 2', 'Master' and many more

Apart from Bhaijaan, Khan has a long list of upcoming projects. The Radhe actor will be next seen in Tiger 3, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Then, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Khan will appear in Kick 2. The superstar also has Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial Antim: The Final Truth. Plus, he will also be starring in the Hindi remake of Tamil film, Master.