Salman Khan collaborating with Raj Kumar Gupta for upcoming action-thriller?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 08:24 pm

Salman Khan can pick up an original action thriller as his next

If all things work out, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may soon be collaborating with Raj Kumar Gupta of Aamir-fame for an original action thriller. As per media reports, both sides are currently involved in advanced discussions and pre-production can begin within the next two months. Meanwhile, Khan is likely to get busy with Tiger 3, as Maharashtra has already begun easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Speculation

The story will be based on 'incredible true events'

A Pinkvilla report quoted an anonymous source to state that the film will be based on "some incredible true events from the pages of Indian history." Apparently, Gupta has written the script too, and Khan has "loved the world" created by the Raid director. "Gupta has been in conversations with [Khan] for a while now and things seem to have finally fallen in place."

Plot

'The story demands the presence of a superstar'

The source revealed the script is Gupta's pet project, and he has been perfecting it throughout the lockdown period. "The story demands the presence of a superstar with a certain amount of aura, and there's no one better than Salman to pull off this flamboyant character," they said. The plot of the untitled project reportedly "marries content with action, drama and most importantly, thrills."

Calendar

'Bhai' of Bollywood is looking at a jam-packed schedule

If things go smoothly, then Khan will be picking the film third in line, said sources. Before starting this, he will finish Tiger 3 and Farhad Samji-directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which has been renamed Bhaijaan now. Bollywood's Bhai is also reportedly leading the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Master. But Khan is waiting for its makers to pen a fresh screenplay.

Restructuring?

Has reception of 'Radhe' made Khan realize something?

The 55-year-old refusing to work in an "outright remake" or being keen on sealing Gupta's original script are signs that perhaps he is stressing more on quality than superficiality (finally!). Honestly, that would be a welcome move because his recent releases have been underwhelming. His latest release Radhe became his career-worst movie on IMDb and his last five films failed to score over 5.