Maharashtra: Five-level unlock strategy to ease lockdown restrictions from Monday

The Maharashtra Government has come up with a five-level unlock strategy to lift lockdown restrictions across the state in a district-wise manner from Monday. The process of reopening and the level of relaxation of curbs will be implemented on the basis of the COVID-19 positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds in those districts, said an order issued late on Friday. Here's more.

Details

Level of relaxation will vary from district to district

The Maharashtra Government stated, "Lockdown restrictions will be relaxed on the basis of COVID positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in Maharashtra." The level of relaxation of curbs, which will be decided on the basis of the severity of COVID-19 infections, will vary from district to district. Moreover, the situation in every district will be assessed by the Public Health Department every Thursday.

Take a look at the order issued by Maharashtra Government

The order

Mumbai and its suburbs to be considered as separate units

According to the order issued by the state government, Mumbai and its suburbs alone, including Thane, Vasai-Virar, and Kalyan-Dombivali, among others, will be treated as separate units in the five-level unlock strategy. However, the remaining 34 districts of the state will be considered as separate, single administrative entities. The government is yet to announce the level of relaxation for each city or district.

Level-1

No restrictions will be imposed in areas under Level-1

The cities/districts falling in Level-1 of relaxations will have below 5% weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 infections and less than 25% oxygen bed occupancy rate. Such entities will have no restrictions imposed—all shops, malls, theaters, restaurants, offices, public transport, public places, etc., can operate at regular hours in these areas from Monday. Wedding ceremonies and funerals can also take place without any restrictions.

Level-2

Offices can operate with 100% capacity in Level-2 areas

In Level-2, cities/districts will have up to 5% positivity rate and 25-40% oxygen bed occupancy. Shops selling essentials and non-essentials can operate on a regular basis, while malls, restaurants, salons, theatres, etc. can reopen with 50% occupancy. Section 144 will reportedly be imposed in Level-2 areas. While offices can operate with 100% capacity, weddings will be allowed with 50% hall capacity (100 guests maximum).

Level-3

Weddings allowed with 50 guests, funerals with 20 people

Areas having 5-10% positivity rate and 40-60% oxygen bed occupancy fall under Level-3. While shops selling essentials can remain open until 4:00pm on all days, those selling non-essentials can operate until 4:00pm only on weekdays. Also, malls and theaters must remain closed, but offices can function with 50% capacity. Weddings and funerals can take place with up to 50 and 20 people, respectively.

Level-4

Malls and theaters will remain closed; 25% office capacity allowed

Under Level-4, cities/districts will have 10-20% positivity rate and 60-75% oxygen bed occupancy. Shops selling essentials can operate until 4:00pm on all days, but shops dealing with non-essentials, malls, and theaters should remain closed. Also, only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed for restaurants. Offices can reopen with 25% capacity, while weddings and funerals can take place with 25 and 20 people, respectively.

Level-5

No relaxation of restrictions in Level-5 areas

Finally, cities/districts having more than 20% positivity rate and above 75% oxygen bed occupancy will come under Level-5. There will be no relaxation of lockdown restrictions in these areas. Shops dealing with essentials can remain open until 4:00pm on weekdays but shops selling medical essentials can operate even on weekends until 4:00pm. Malls, theaters, restaurants (only home-delivery allowed), gyms, salons, public places remain closed.

Information

E-pass required to travel to or from Level-5 areas

In Level-5 areas, offices can function only with 15% capacity. Funerals can take place with 20 people; weddings will be allowed only with family members in attendance. Moreover, those traveling to or from any city/district under Level-5 would need an e-pass.