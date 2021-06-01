Coronavirus: India recorded world's highest infections, deaths in May

India recorded over 90 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 1.2 lakh more deaths in May.

Despite a significant drop in coronavirus infections and deaths, May was the worst month for India. India recorded over 90 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 1.2 lakh more deaths in May—the highest monthly tally for any country in the world. On Tuesday, India recorded 1.27 lakh new cases (the lowest in 54 days) and 2,795 deaths (the lowest in 35 days).

Statistics

India's tally reaches 2.81 crore; 3.31 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Monday morning, India reported a total of 2,81,75,044 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,31,895. So far, 2,59,47,629 patients have recovered, while 18,95,520 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 1,27,510 new infections, 2,55,287 more discharges, and 2,795 fresh fatalities. 21,60,46,638 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

28K new cases in Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra reported 15,077 new COVID-19 cases along with 33,000 more recoveries. Karnataka, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 16,604 new cases and 44,473 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Kerala added 12,300 new cases and 28,867 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 27,936 new cases and 31,223 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 7,943 new cases and 19,845 recoveries.

May

90 lakh new cases, 1.2 lakh deaths recorded in May

India's second wave of COVID-19 had started picking up pace in late February and has only now started to slow down. In early May, infections and deaths had peaked. The month has now recorded around 90.3 lakh total cases along with 1.2 lakh deaths. The figures are significantly higher than the previous highs recorded in April: 69.4 lakh infections and 48,768 deaths.

Variant

Variants first detected in India identified as 'Kappa' and 'Delta'

The World Health Organization has announced a new nomenclature for coronavirus variants. So far, these variants were labeled by alphanumeric codes or by the countries where they were first identified ("UK variant," "Brazilian variant," "Indian variant," etc.) The WHO will now recognize "variants of concern" by letters of the Greek alphabet. The B.1.617.1 and B1.617.2 variants—first detected in India—have been named "Kappa" and "Delta."

Health risks

'Smokers at 40-50% higher risk of severe disease/death from COVID-19'

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had on Monday said that smokers face a 40-50% higher risk of severe diseases and death from COVID-19. He had also said that the high number of fatalities in India can be attributed to tobacco use in the country. The minister had made these remarks while speaking on World No Tobacco Day.