Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 25, 2021, 03:56 pm

'Satyameva Jayate 2' trailer: John Abraham promises an explosive ride

And the wait is over! Makers have dropped the electrifying trailer for John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 today, about an hour earlier than expected. Looking massively ripped (no surprises there), Abraham promises an intense, action-packed entertainer. Divya Khosla Kumar, its female protagonist, also made an appearance. Earlier, the clip was scheduled to be dropped at 2:00 pm. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

Roles

Abraham essays three roles in this muscle-pumping, patriotic actioner

Posters revealed back in March had shown us that Abraham will be playing both the protagonist and antagonist in this actioner. The trailer gives us some much-needed insight. The Force actor plays both Satya and Jay, two brothers who follow different ideals, to achieve what they think is right. But in fact, Abraham is playing yet another role, that is of Satya-Jay's father.

Trailer

Actor showcases near-superhero strength, Khosla Kumar drops heavy (boring) dialogues

The trailer opens with Abraham showcasing his humongous strength and body. It ends with just that too. In the middle, we have two brothers walking on different paths to achieve justice. One of the brothers seems to be a minister who turns a vigilante by night and the other is a police officer. Khosla Kumar launches righteous dialogues and seems to be an activist.

Twitter Post

'CORRUPTION karenge DHER, Bharat Maa ke TEEN SHER!'

Information

Everyone is too serious here, might feel disengaging

While everyone looks to be too serious about their beliefs, the overall effect comes off as animated. As per reports, Abraham will be dealing against corruption in Lucknow here. To recall, in the 2018 prequel, the Dhoom actor had played a vigilante who kills corrupt police officers. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the action buster also features Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, and Gautami Kapoor.

Competition

Makers advanced release, presumably to avoid clash with 'Antim'

Viewers will be able to enjoy Abraham on the big screens on November 25. The team advanced the release date by one day after Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth was also revealed to premiere on November 26. Earlier today, Khan released a new character motion poster from his movie. Makers are set to drop the trailer at 6:00 pm today.