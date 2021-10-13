Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's 'Antim' gets a theatrical release date

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 02:06 pm

'Antim' to clash with 'Satyamev Jayate 2'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth is set to hit theaters next month. Zee Studios will release the film on November 26. Khan took to his Instagram account to announce the final release date of Antim. The Dabangg actor also posted the film's motion poster that shows Sharma in an aggressive avatar.

Clash

'Antim' will clash with John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2'

The film will clash with John Abraham's much-anticipated movie Satyamev Jayate 2, also scheduled to release on November 26. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyamev Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. Rumors had been doing the rounds that Antim might get an OTT release. But director Mahesh Manjrekar shunned all such reports and emphasized that the film is meant for the big screen.

Role

Sharma portrays a gangster in the film

The film will see Khan playing a Sikh police officer while Sharma will portray a gangster. It marks Khan and his brother-in-law Sharma's maiden onscreen collaboration. Produced by Khan under the banner Salman Khan Films, the movie will also launch Mahima Makwana in Bollywood. She is best known for her role in the show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.

Taran Adarsh confirms release date of Salman Khan starrer

SALMAN KHAN - AAYUSH SHARMA: 'ANTIM' RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #Antim: The Final Truth - starring #SalmanKhan and #AayushSharma - to release in *cinemas* on 26 Nov 2021... Directed by #MaheshManjrekar. pic.twitter.com/Ai4JIWw1Zx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 12, 2021

Details

Director Manjrekar has been all praise for Sharma

Meanwhile, director Manjrekar showered Sharma with immense praise for shooting for the song Vighnaharta with a fractured palm. He had sustained the injury during an action sequence. "One thing I loved the most is, he was possessed, for him Antim was do or die. He was so dedicated to the character, he became Rahuliya," Manjrekar had said while talking about Sharma.

Projects

Khan's upcoming projects in Bollywood

Meanwhile, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is currently hosting the controversial Bigg Boss season 15 on Colors. He will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside his ex-girlfriend and co-star Katrina Kaif. Other upcoming projects of the star include - Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and special appearances in Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathan, respectively.