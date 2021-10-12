'Maradona' trailer: The rise and fall of legendary Argentine footballer

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 02:50 pm

Amazon Prime Video's biographical drama series titled Maradona: Blessed Dream is all set to premiere in India on October 29. Based on the life of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona, the series will be released in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. The series will follow the triumphs and challenges of Maradona, one of the greatest players in the history of football.

Details

The trailer will give you goosebumps

The trailer showcases Maradona's journey from humble beginnings in Argentina to becoming a legend in football history with his game-changing stint through Barcelona and Napoli. The series also highlights Maradona's role in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. With a 10-episode first season, this biopic of the legendary footballer on Amazon Prime Video is set to give goosebumps to all those who love football.

Quote

'Maradona' is beyond being just a biopic: Sushant Sreeram

Speaking of Maradona, Prime Video India's Marketing Director, Sushant Sreeram, said, "Great stories transcend borders...there is nothing more universally inspiring than a story of sheer genius, motivation, and hard work." "Maradona: Blessed Dream goes beyond being just a biopic and narrates a tale that is inspiring, relatable, and enjoyable for everyone," he added. BTF Media, Dhana Media, and Latin We are producing the series.

Cast

Juan Palomino, Nicolas Goldschmidt, and Nazareno Casero portray Maradona

Moreover, this biopic of the footballer is also part of Amazon Prime Video India's festive lineup and is set to be released in over 240 nations and territories worldwide. Notably, Argentine actors Juan Palomino, Nicolas Goldschmidt, and Nazareno Casero will be portraying Maradona in the series at different stages of his life. Alejandro Aimetta is the director and showrunner of this web series.

Information

Maradona: Episodes 1-5 to release this month

Apart from the leads, this series also has Laura Esquivel, Julieta Cardinali, Mercedes Moran, Peter Lanzani, and Pepe Monje playing key roles. From stardom to controversies of Maradona, this series on Amazon Prime Video would cover every life aspect of the legendary football player. Reportedly, episodes 1-5 of this season will release in October, while episodes 6-10 will be released in November this year.