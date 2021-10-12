Bhumi Pednekar to play journalist in Red Chillies Entertainment's next?

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Published on Oct 12, 2021, 12:16 pm

Bhumi Pednekar in on a roll these days!

Bhumi Pednekar, who is slowly and steadily making her mark in Bollywood after debuting in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has bagged another project. As per reports, this film will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and will hit the floors soon. Apart from this, the production house is also bankrolling an Atlee Kumar-directorial right now, which has the megastar in lead.

Details

Shooting of the Atlee-directorial is currently going on

Apart from Khan, the untitled film also has Nayanthara playing a pivotal role. Further, another top actress Priyamani has been signed for a crucial part by the team alongside Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. The plot is being kept under wraps, but what we know so far is that the Zero actor will be appearing in a double role. The shooting of it is underway.

Information

Will be directed by 'Bose: Dead or Alive' helmer Pulkit

Coming back to the Pednekar starrer, the film titled Bhakshak will have her playing a journalist who would try and investigate a raging scandal in Bihar. Whether she will be able to unearth it will form a part of the film. Apparently, the movie will be directed by Bose: Dead or Alive helmer Pulkit and will focus on the 2018 Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Incident

The Muzaffarpur shelter home case surfaced in 2018

The infamous scandal was brought to the fore when the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted an audit. After outrage, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case. The probe revealed rampant sexual abuse at the government-run shelter home where dozens of girls who lived there were sexually abused, beaten, and starved by its owner Brajesh Thakur and his aides.

Projects

Pednekar recently wrapped up shooting of 'Raksha Bandhan'

Thakur was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court last February. News of Khan expressing his interest in making a film on this case first came last March and that time Arjun Kapoor was supposed to lead. Meanwhile, Pednekar will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan, filming of which got wrapped up recently. The Aanand L Rai-directorial has Akshay Kumar as the lead.