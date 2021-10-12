'Justin Bieber: Our World' review: Beliebers enjoy this digital concert!

The recently released Justin Bieber: Our World documentary captures Bieber working his way through his first full concert in three years and a lot more. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D Ratner, we see the Sorry crooner navigate a huge tour during a pandemic, prioritize his wife and family, and all of it while treating us to a virtual concert. Here's our review.

Love letter

It feels like an ode to the fans

They say as an artist, your art should be the most important to you. The same sentiment is met here as the Canadian singer's tale becomes a tale of his songs, his performances, and his admirable concert and if you have grown up dancing to Baby as I have, you will love every minute of it. The documentary feels like an ode to fans.

Direction

Experience rollercoaster of emotions as scenes swiftly subvert

The moment Bieber suggests we should take things slow as this year has been hard on everyone and starts crooning a new arrangement of Love Yourself, you really find yourself calming down. This scene is immediately followed by the hustle-bustle of practice, mandatory COVID-19 testing, and a lot of planning. The jump cuts really keep you hooked and interested.

COVID-19

The new normal is captured in its truest essence

Like the actual concert on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel that had reached millions of fans across the globe via live stream, the documentary is also successful in building the drama before the show. Instances like the chief choreographer testing positive right before the concert or the whole crew being grateful to have work when the world is shut down get across.

Verdict

Bieber's rapport with musicians, dancers especially impress

While the Yummy singer's rapport with his wife/model Hailey is sweet, it is his connection with his dancers and musicians that makes us root for the show to get executed perfectly. Also, Bieber reveals he wants to try for a baby pretty soon, surprising both us and Hailey! Justin Bieber: Our World is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Verdict: Documentary gets 3.5/5 stars.