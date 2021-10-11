Swara Bhasker files complaint against YouTuber for making distasteful remarks

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 11, 2021, 11:19 pm

Actress Swara Bhasker has now filed a complaint against a social media influencer

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has filed a complaint against a Twitter user and YouTube influencer for allegedly circulating some messages on social media platforms with the intention of "outraging her modesty." She also claimed that some hashtags regarding a certain movie scene were being circulated online. A criminal case has been registered with the Delhi Police, as per reports. Here are more details.

Details

Charges of stalking, publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form brought

Based on her complaint, a criminal case was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station, Delhi, reported News18. ANI reported the same and added a case under IPC Sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with Section 67 of IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) was filed.

Cyber sexual harassment

She had spoken against a YouTuber figure some days ago

In recent days, Bhasker was reportedly seen engaging in heated debates with a social media influencer who goes by the name Elvish Yadav. Earlier, the actress had shared a few tweets posted by Yadav, branding the person's activity as "cyber sexual harassment." She was captured by media as she arrived at the Patiala House Court to record her statement regarding the aforementioned case Monday.

Hate speech

'Many women have to pay to have a voice'

Bhasker, who is one of the most actively hated Indian celebrities on Twitter, spoke about hate speech and "casual and everyday cyber sexual harassment" that she goes through on social media in a recent interview. Sharing the interview online, the actress wrote, "I am not alone... Many women have to pay to have a voice in our public spaces.. again it's not okay!"

Recent comments

Arrest calls against Bhasker were raised most recently in August

For the past few days, the Veere Di Wedding star has been commenting on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence alongside extending support for Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan was arrested in a drug bust case. In August, #ArrestSwaraBhasker trended as the 33-year-old compared "Taliban terror" with "Hindutva terror." In terms of work, her film Sheer Qorma won Best Picture at Astoria Film Festival.