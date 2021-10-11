Is Nusrat Jahan married to Yash Dasgupta?

Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta welcomed their baby on August 26

Actor-turned-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta might be officially married. While the couple has been secretive about their relationship, Jahan's pregnancy and the birth of a child revealed their secret relationship. But, Jahan has dropped another hint on the occasion of Dasgupta's birthday Sunday. The actress shared a picture of a cake with "husband" and "father" written on it, hinting at the duo's marriage.

Jahan and Dasgupta had an intimate dinner date

The couple was seen enjoying an intimate dinner date on Dasgupta's birthday. Apart from sharing the interesting picture of Dasgupta's birthday cake, the actress also posted a photo of the two sitting at a restaurant, where they seemed to have spent some quality time together. Reportedly, Jahan had controversially revealed that Dasgupta is the father of her son in his birth certificate.

When did Jahan give birth to her son?

The actress was previously married to popular businessman Nikhil Jain. Jahan married Jain in June 2019 in a private wedding ceremony in Turkey after dating for a short period. But, after their separation in November 2020, Jahan welcomed her son, Yishaan, on August 26 this year, which created much controversy on social media. During an earlier interview, she revealed Dasgupta was indeed Yishaan's father.

Jahan claimed her marriage to Jain was not legal

Earlier, the actress also claimed her marriage to Jain wasn't legal in India as it took place as per Turkish laws. Amid rumors going around during her separation, Jahan had stated, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen."

Was her son Yishaan born 'out of wedlock'?

During a recent interview, the couple was asked if they had to face negative reactions due to their son's birth "out of wedlock." However, Jahan replied, "Just because we don't open up on things doesn't mean whatever they are saying is true." "Having a baby without knowing each other for too long—just out of love—is a brave thing to do," the actress added.