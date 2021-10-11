'Hum Do Hamare Do' trailer out, Rajkummar Rao promises fun
Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's much-anticipated movie Hum Do Humare Do trailer has been released and we can't get enough of it. Directed by Abhishek Jain, the film promises a fun ride in the life of Rao, madly in love with Sanon. From presenting fake parents to plotting murder, Rao gets caught in a messy idea to win Sanon's heart. Here's a trailer breakdown.
There is a twist in Rao's love life
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film's trailer starts with the classic old song, Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar. Lovebirds Rao and Sanon can be seen entering the first scene on a red-colored Activa with smiles on their faces. But then comes a twist in Rao's romantic life. Sanon would only marry a man who has a sweet family and a dog, which Rao doesn't have.
Rao's plan to hire fake parents to marry Sanon
In one scene, Rao and his friend are seen approaching Shadiram, an agency that provides fake relatives such as an old grandmother, widowed aunt, or hot and sexy sister-in-law, in hopes to find fake parents. "We want parents," says Rao. The man from the agency gives them various options to which Rao says, "I am not here for buying marbles, but for parents."
Film to premiere on October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar
Moreover, makers also announced the premiere of the film on OTT. Hum Do Humare Do will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. Apart from Rao and Sanon, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, who play fake parents, apart from Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya. The film also reportedly promises a stunning item number featuring Rao and Sanon.
Upcoming movies starring Rao and Sanon
Meanwhile, this comedy-drama will mark Rao and Sanon's second collaboration after sharing screen space in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi. Apart from this, Sanon will be next seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff. It is slated for a December 2022 release. On the other hand, Rao is currently filming the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie HIT among his other future projects.