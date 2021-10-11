'Hum Do Hamare Do' trailer out, Rajkummar Rao promises fun

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 10:44 pm

'Hum Do Humare Do' to release on Disney + Hotstar on October 29

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's much-anticipated movie Hum Do Humare Do trailer has been released and we can't get enough of it. Directed by Abhishek Jain, the film promises a fun ride in the life of Rao, madly in love with Sanon. From presenting fake parents to plotting murder, Rao gets caught in a messy idea to win Sanon's heart. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Plot

There is a twist in Rao's love life

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film's trailer starts with the classic old song, Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar. Lovebirds Rao and Sanon can be seen entering the first scene on a red-colored Activa with smiles on their faces. But then comes a twist in Rao's romantic life. Sanon would only marry a man who has a sweet family and a dog, which Rao doesn't have.

Plan

Rao's plan to hire fake parents to marry Sanon

In one scene, Rao and his friend are seen approaching Shadiram, an agency that provides fake relatives such as an old grandmother, widowed aunt, or hot and sexy sister-in-law, in hopes to find fake parents. "We want parents," says Rao. The man from the agency gives them various options to which Rao says, "I am not here for buying marbles, but for parents."

Information

Film to premiere on October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar

Moreover, makers also announced the premiere of the film on OTT. Hum Do Humare Do will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. Apart from Rao and Sanon, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, who play fake parents, apart from Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya. The film also reportedly promises a stunning item number featuring Rao and Sanon.

Projects

Upcoming movies starring Rao and Sanon

Meanwhile, this comedy-drama will mark Rao and Sanon's second collaboration after sharing screen space in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi. Apart from this, Sanon will be next seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff. It is slated for a December 2022 release. On the other hand, Rao is currently filming the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie HIT among his other future projects.