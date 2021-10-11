Actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73, celebrities mourn

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 10:26 pm

Nedumudi Venugopal passed away at the age of 73

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Kesavan Venugopal, known by his stage name Nedumudi Venu, has sadly passed away on Monday. The actor was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Reports reveal the actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness Sunday. Following the 73-year-old actor's demise, many celebrities from the industry paid tribute to him on social media.

Quote

'Dear Venuchettan, you were family to me': Resul Pookutty

Moreover, the news of the legendary actor's demise was shared by sound designer Resul Pookutty. "Dear Venuchettan... you were family to me...heartbroken! I can't find words to express to describe your loss," he tweeted. "You will be missed as long as Malayalam cinema exist... May your soul find eternal peace...Pranams (sic)," he added. Venugopal made his debut with G Aravindan's directorial Thambu in 1978.

Details

Manju Warrier shares fond memories of the late actor

Saddened by the actor's sudden demise, Manju Warrier shared an emotional note. She recalled that Venugopal had sent her a letter when her father had died. "Don't be sad... There will be a father and mother here," the letter from the actor had read. Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav, Jayasurya, and Kalidas Jayaram have also offered heartfelt condolences to the National Award-winning south actor.

Twitter Post

Nivin Pauly pens heartfelt note to the late actor

I will never forget the love and guidance you gave me in my first film. I will always cherish that I started my journey alongside you. Will miss you Venu chetta. 💔



Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/MHPut9QUmo — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) October 11, 2021

Details

Venugopal was suffering from liver-related complications

Reports suggest that the Venugopal had been suffering from severe liver-related health complications for some time. He started his acting career in theater with the plays of Kavalam Narayana Panicker. He became a legend in the south Indian film industry with his works in Malayalam and Tamil movies. He has played versatile characters in 40 years of his acting career.

Career

He has featured in over 500 films

Reportedly, the actor has over 500 films to his credit. His powerful performances have earned him immense fame in the south. Some of his best works include Aaravam, Kallan Pavithran, and Oridathoru Phayalwan. The actor is a two-time National Award winner along with a Special Jury Mention for the 2003 film Margam. His death is a big loss to the south Indian film industry.