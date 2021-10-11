Arjun Kapoor turns 'The Ladykiller' in next thriller, first-look released

'The Ladykiller': Arjun Kapoor is here with his 'most ambitious film yet'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has officially announced his next project with director Ajay Bahl, titled The Ladykiller. He promised the audience will find their favorite star in a never-seen-before avatar in a "thrilling, nerve-racking love story." The actor also unveiled the first-look poster of his "most ambitious film yet." Here's more about the Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh production.

'Mistrust makes snake bite its own tail' is the slogan

Taking to his social media handles, Kapoor shared the brand new poster for the film, writing, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! [There is a thrill, romance, emotion, and suspense in it] (sic)." The actor can be seen donning long hair as he shrieks in frustration in the poster. The slogan reads: "Mistrust makes a snake bite its own tail."

Plagued with mistrust, Kapoor's character might turn dangerous

By the look of vexation on Kapoor's face in the poster, it can be understood that he is the metaphorical snake in the movie, who ends up biting his own tail. Given there is gun imagery, "The Ladykiller" might be a literal killer or just a loverboy in the field of violence. We will find out more about the plot soon.

Kapoor described the script as 'gripping, intriguing, emotionally charged'

The team is tight-lipped about the story. Earlier, the Panipat actor had said, "When the script of The Ladykiller came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing, and emotionally charged I couldn't put the script down from the moment I started reading it." Singh said he "can't wait to see our vision translate onto the big screen," which surely excites us!

Kapoor has 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' in the pipeline

For now, we don't have updates about Kapoor's co-stars for the venture. But reports suggest there might be two female leads. Apart from The Ladykiller, Kapoor has Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey coming up, co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. Another multi-starrer, Ek Villain Returns, is also set to release on July 8, 2022. Kapoor is reportedly shooting for it currently.