Vishal Bhardwaj announces 'Kuttey'; will mark son Aasmaan's directorial debut

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Monday announced his multi-starrer production Kuttey, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. To be produced in collaboration with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Kuttey also stars Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj of Eeb Allay Ooo! fame.

'Kuttey' has been pegged as a caper-thriller

The official Instagram page of Vishal Bhardwaj Films shared the announcement teaser of the film. "Neither do they bark, nor do they growl. They just bite," the filmmaker, who has helmed acclaimed movies like Maqbool, Omkara, and Kaminey, wrote. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal, Kuttey has been pegged as a caper-thriller.

The film is currently in its pre-production stage

The film is currently in its pre-production stage and will commence shooting at the end of 2021. Aasmaan has completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted his father on 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha. Vishal described Kuttey as "extremely special" as it marks his first collaboration with his son.

Really admire Luv's brave attitude toward filmmaking: Vishal

"I'm excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv's brave attitude toward filmmaking and strong commercial sense," Vishal said.

The film will be presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series

"I've worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona, and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen," he said. Kuttey will be presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar.