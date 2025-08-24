Bruno Fernandes misses penalty against Fulham: Decoding post-match reactions

Manchester United 's hopes of securing their first Premier League win of the season were dashed as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Bruno Fernandes, usually reliable from the spot, missed a crucial penalty in the first half. The miss proved costly as Emile Smith Rowe equalized for Fulham late in the match, denying United all three points. Here are the reactions on Fernandes' penalty miss following the match.

Match highlights Controversial incidents mar match The match was marred by a series of controversial incidents. A penalty was awarded to Manchester United after a VAR review for Calvin Bassey's grappling on Mason Mount following a corner. However, Fernandes's attempt went high over the bar, missing an opportunity to put his team ahead. Later in the game, Rodrigo Muniz's own goal gave United a lead but Smith Rowe equalized for Fulham with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Reaction Fernandes unhappy with referee not apologizing There was a slight delay for the penalty and the referee also got into Fernandes' way, bumping into him. "I was upset. As a penalty-taker, you have your own routines, your own things that you do. It upset me because the referee didn't apologise," he said to Sky Sports. "That is what triggered me in that moment but that's not the excuse for missing the penalty."

Information 'I had a very bad hit on the ball': Fernandes Fernandes went on to add that he took a poor shot and hence missed the penalty. "I had a very bad hit on the ball. I put my foot too under the ball and that's why it ended up going over the bar."

Amorim Amorim has his say on Fernandes Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim felt Fernandes is not used to missing a penalty and didn't feel the referee disrupted the player for the penalty. "No, I think he's not used to missing a penalty. He knows that every moment in this context can have a huge impact on the team." "I felt that during the game he was not so happy, not so involved, because he had so much responsibility and he felt the missed penalty was huge for us."