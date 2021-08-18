#ArrestSwaraBhasker trends as actress compares 'Taliban terror' with 'Hindutva terror'

Aug 18, 2021

This time, Swara Bhasker drew netizens' ire for comparing 'Taliban terror' with 'Hindutva terror'

Swara Bhasker is not new to trolling. This time, she has invited the ire of social media users for her tweets on the Afghanistan situation. The South Asian country has been taken over by the Taliban. Talking about it, Bhasker compared the "Taliban terror" to what she called the "Hindutva terror" in our country. This selective activism faced a lot of protest on Twitter.

Cause

'Our humanitarian values shouldn't be based on identity of oppressor/oppressed'

It all started with a tweet made by the Sheer Qorma star yesterday. It read: "We can't be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror & We can't be chill with #Taliban terror and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror!" Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed."

Reaction

Things escalated when an advocate filed a complaint against Bhasker

Twitter users criticized Bhasker's stand and highlighted that the two can no way be compared. One user commented, "Even after @ReallySwara telling the world a thousand times that Muslims are unsafe in India 90% of the crowd who wants to flee Afghanistan and come to India are Muslims." Things escalated when a practicing advocate associated with the BJP, Maharashtra, filed a complaint against her.

Tweet

Complaint was filed for 'promoting enmity on grounds of religion'

The user, who goes by Ashutosh J Dubey on Twitter, said he has filed a police complaint against the Raanjhanaa actress for "promoting enmity between several groups on grounds of religion & doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of peace." Urging everyone to use the hashtag #ArrestSwaraBhasker, the advocate then said he will be filing a case at the "local police station also."

Twitter Post

Read the entire tweet here

I have filed a complaint against her with @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice District SP @Palghar_Police for Promoting enmity between several groups on grounds of religion doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of peace.



Tomorrow will file under the local police station also. https://t.co/WwF22aWnkV — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshDube) August 17, 2021

Update

Bhasker rephrases tweet; BJP leaders join the protest too

BJP leader Kapil Mishra added, "Her (Bhasker's) attempt to incite communal hatred need a strong legal response." Gaurav Goel, also a BJP leader, said, "Section 295 A IPC. Whosoever hurts religious sentiments shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to 3 years." Meanwhile, Bhasker rephrased her original tweet, "The #Taliban doesn't deserve our nuance..notwithstanding American Imperialism which is wrong and must be critiqued."

Twitter Post

'The Taliban doesn't deserve our nuance,' maintained Bhasker

Let me rephrase! The #Taliban doesn’t deserve our nuance .. notwithstanding American Imperialism which is wrong and must be critiqued. But Taliban does not deserve nuance. Recognise their many many evils and wrongdoings! https://t.co/mzrsUpjUTV — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021

Here are recent comments that landed the actress in trouble

This is hardly the first time that the Veere Di Wedding star has found herself embroiled in controversy over comments and tweets. In June, two complaints were lodged against the 33-year-old for allegedly sharing fake news in connection to the Ghaziabad assault video. Before that in May, she faced backlash for supporting Palestinian protesters and calling Israel an "apartheid" state during the Israel-Palestine conflict.