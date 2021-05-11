Swara Bhasker calls Israel 'apartheid state,' gets brutally trolled

As the Israel-Palestine conflict rages on, social media users in India remain divided over the issue. But, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker vociferously spoke out in support of the Palestinian protesters, calling Israel a "terrorist" and "apartheid" state. Her opinions did not amuse a section of Twitter users, leading to massive trolling and name-calling. Here's what went down.

She mentioned 'justice for Palestinians' wasn't specifically an Islamic cause

Lending her voice to free Palestine, the Raanjhanaa tweeted, "Israel is an apartheid state. Israel is a terrorist state. Nuff said (sic)." In another tweet, she highlighted how the "justice for Palestinians isn't an Islamic cause" but "an anti-imperialist, anti-colonial & anti-apartheid cause," and hence should concern people of every religion. Thus began the trolling saga.

Israel is an apartheid state.

Israel is a terrorist state.

Nuff said. #AlAqsa #FreePalestine — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 10, 2021

Vilified

Netizens accuse Bhasker of 'selective outrage,' attack her with memes

A certain section of Twitter users brutally attacked the Veere Di Wedding actress for not standing by Israel, especially since the country has been sending COVID-19 medical consignments to India. Someone called her the "second most dangerous security threat to India," while another user offered to send her to Pakistan, yet again. Even a parody account of Israel's national intelligence agency Mossad had participated!

Swara bhaskar commenting on #Israel be like 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vhcQHhFCgu — Ruthless Truth (@anuragdtu) May 11, 2021

Background

The clashes escalated severely this past weekend

The Israel-Palestine crisis started after fresh round of clashes between the Jewish forces and Arab protesters began mid-April with the start of Ramzan. The issue escalated over the past few days, leading to several injuries and deaths in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Notably, it's the home of the al-Aqsa Mosque, which is considered one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Disputed land

An eviction case also contributed to the recent unrest

The neighborhood is at the center stage of an eviction case that's underway in the Supreme Court. While Israelis claim to have owned property there, Sheikh Jarrah is home to many Palestinian refugees. Both Israelis and Palestinians have been in dispute over Jerusalem too. The United Nations, European Union, as well as countries like US, Russia, and Pakistan have expressed concern over the attacks.

