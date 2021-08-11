Afghanistan: 3 more provincial capitals fall to the Taliban

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 06:44 pm

3 more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban in Afghanistan

The Taliban have captured three more provincial capitals and a local Army headquarters in Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday, in the latest setback to the country's government. The insurgents are now in control of nearly two-thirds of the nation as the United States and its allies look to complete the withdrawal of their troops after nearly two decades.

Details

Faizabad, Farah, and Pul-e-Khumri seized by Taliban

The latest provincial capitals to be seized by the Taliban are Faizabad, Farah, and Pul-e-Khumri. Farah is the second regional capital in the southwest to be claimed by the terrorist outfit. On Friday, they had taken over the neighboring Nimruz province. In Farah, Taliban fighters dragged the bloody dead body of an Afghan security force member through the streets while shouting "Allahu Akbar."

Developments

Taliban had earlier captured Kunduz and Takhar

Earlier this week, the Taliban had captured Kunduz and Takhar areas. The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated dramatically since May, when the US-led coalition began pulling out its troops from the war-torn country after two decades. The military campaign had begun in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks in the US. The withdrawal exercise is set to be completed by the end of this month

Details

Afghan forces say they have killed 361 Taliban fighters

The Afghan forces, on the other hand, have claimed that they killed 361 Taliban fighters in recent attacks. The operations were carried out in Nangarhar, Kunar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Sar-e-Pul, Helmand, Kunduz, and Baghlan provinces, according to the country's Defense Ministry. The government is focusing to retain more strategically important areas and sending its resources there, Al Jazeera reported.

Information

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani visits Mazar-i-Sharif

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday arrived in Mazar-i-Sharif amid the worsening situation there. His security and political affairs adviser Mohammad Mohaqiq also accompanied him on the trip, the local media reported.

US

US President Biden firm on troop withdrawal

US President Joe Biden has said he does not regret the move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, asserting that Afghan leaders will have to "fight for their nation." More than 1,000 civilians have been killed amid fierce fighting between the insurgents and government forces over the past month. Officials also say that Kabul could potentially fall to the Taliban within three months.

India

India urges citizens to leave Afghanistan

India has been urging its nationals to leave Afghanistan and come home. On Tuesday, the Indian Consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif appealed to those living and around that city to leave for New Delhi on a special flight. Last month, India had evacuated some 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar. Government data suggests that around 1,500 Indians are currently living in Afghanistan.