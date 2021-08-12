Afghanistan proposes power-sharing deal with Taliban to end violence: Report

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 05:47 pm

The Taliban has reportedly taken control of 65% of Afghanistan already.

The Afghan government has reportedly proposed a power-sharing deal with the Taliban in exchange for an end to the violence that has killed thousands of civilians. The Taliban has notably advanced its efforts to take control of the nation since the United States decided to withdraw its troops. The Islamists reportedly control 65% of Afghanistan already, taking over or threatening 11 provincial capitals.

Details

Government negotiator says power-sharing deal proposed

Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered a power-sharing deal to the Taliban, a government negotiating source told AFP. The source said, "Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country." Al Jazeera also reported that the government has indicated willingness to share power.

Takeover

Taliban controls 65% of Afghanistan; seizes key city near Kabul

Reportedly, the Taliban is already in control of 65% of Afghanistan with Ghazni—a strategic city near the national capital of Kabul—becoming the tenth provincial capital to be seized by the group. Fighting has reportedly been the most intense in Kandahar city, where a doctor informed Reuters that scores of bodies have been received. All gateways to Kabul have reportedly been choked.

Information

Over 1,000 civilians killed in past month: UN

According to the United Nations, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the past month. The International Committee of the Red Cross said 4,042 wounded people have been treated at 15 health facilities since August 1.

Taliban

Taliban denies killing, targeting civilians

The Taliban, on the other hand, has denied its role in the targeting and killing of civilians. The group, which calls itself the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said it "has not targeted any civilians or their homes in any locality" and calls for an independent probe. The statement by spokesperson Suhail Shaheen added that "the operations have been undertaken with great precision and caution."

US

Kabul to fall within 90 days, says US official

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he doesn't regret withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, adding that Washington had spent $1 trillion and lost thousands of soldiers over the 20-year 'War on Terror'. The Taliban's gains were a result of US withdrawal, a US defense official told Reuters, adding that Taliban fighters could isolate Kabul in 30 days and capture it within 90 days.