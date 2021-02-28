Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of the US state of New York, has been accused of sexual harassment by a second woman. Cuomo (63) allegedly sexually harassed 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett. The Governor, whose third term expires at the end of 2022, has denied the allegations and has called for "a full and thorough outside review." Here are more details.

Allegations Felt horribly uncomfortable and scared: Benett

Speaking to The New York Times, Bennett revealed that she had been sexually harassed by Cuomo in the spring of 2020. He allegedly told her that he was open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, she said. Bennett said Cuomo never touched her, but she felt "horribly uncomfortable and scared."

Information Bennett was later transferred to another post

Bennett told the NYT that she spoke to Cuomo's chief of staff and legal counsel, who then transferred her to another post in another building. Satisfied with the new job, Bennett decided not to insist on an investigation into the alleged behavior.

Reaction Cuomo denies allegations

Cuomo said he "never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate." He said he wanted to support her as she had told him she was a sexual assault survivor. "I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments," he said.

Information NYC Mayor calls for probe

Before Cuomo made the call for an investigation on Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had on Thursday pushed for a probe into the allegations against Cuomo. There have been growing calls for a probe considering this is the second allegation against him.

Other allegations Last year, another ex-aide had accused Cuomo of sexual harassment