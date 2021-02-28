The United States government on Saturday granted emergency approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, making it the third vaccine available to the public in the US. Earlier, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted emergency use authorization to vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Notably, J&J's vaccine requires a single dose, unlike the other two shots.

Details Vaccine shipments to begin by Monday

The US FDA on Saturday announced the emergency use authorization of the J&J vaccine for adults aged 18 and older. Earlier on Friday, an FDA panel of outside experts had unanimously endorsed J&J's vaccine. According to Reuters, shipments to vaccination sites are expected to begin Sunday or Monday. The US agency's nod has set up the vaccine for additional approvals around the world.

Quote We cannot let our guard down: President Biden

In a statement hailing the announcement, President Joe Biden said, "Things are still likely to get worse again as new variants spread," as he urged people to continue washing their hands, wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing. "There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot let our guard down now or assume that victory is inevitable," he added.

Vaccines J&J's vaccine uses adenovirus to trigger immune response

J&J's vaccine uses a common cold virus known as adenovirus type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins that would trigger an immune response. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines—that use messenger RNA technology—have higher efficacy rates. However, a direct comparison is difficult, since the trials had different goals, and J&J's were conducted when new COVID-19 variants were circulating.

Information Vaccine can be shipped, stored at normal refrigerator temperatures

J&J's vaccine is expected to be used widely around the world since it is a single-shot vaccine and it can be shipped and stored at normal refrigerator temperatures. This makes distribution and vaccination easier compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Trial J&J's vaccine found 66% effective during trials

J&J conducted a 44,000-person global trial that found the vaccine to be 66% effective at preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19 four weeks after inoculation. The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death due to the virus. Very few serious side effects were reported in the trial that found the vaccine reduced even asymptomatic infections. More study is expected.

Information 'All 3 vaccines effective to prevent hospitalization, death'

"We believe that people should take the vaccine they are able to access," the FDA's acting commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock, told Reuters after the authorization. "We feel that each of these vaccines will be effective, will prevent hospitalization, deaths and should be used," she said.

Roll out US government to distribute 3-4 million doses next week