In just three days after taking the Oval Office, United States President Joe Biden signed a record 30 executive orders, at least 10 of which reversed the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump. A chunk of the remaining orders was signed to control the raging coronavirus pandemic in the country as well as fix the battered economy. Here's more on this.

Immigration Ban on travelers from select Muslim nations revoked, wall 'halted'

On immigration, Biden signed an order that halts the construction of the infamous wall along the US-Mexico border. Moreover, this order also says that the Democratic administration will probe into the legality of using federal money to fund the construction. He has also reversed Trump's ban levied on visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations. Another order revokes Trump's plan to not include undocumented immigrants in Census.

Details Trump's 'strict' immigration policies have been bid adieu

Another order linked to immigration rescinded Trump's policy of "expanding immigration agencies." This means that agencies could now issue fresh policies, making immigration easier. Notably, Trump pushed to put an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which helped Dreamers (immigrants who arrived in the US as kids). Departing from this tone, one of Biden's executive orders said that DACA has to be "preserved and fortified."

WHO Biden has reversed Trump's decision to quit WHO

As far as the coronavirus crisis is concerned, which hit the country the hardest claiming over 400,000 lives, Biden decided that snapping ties with World Health Organization (WHO) isn't the best idea. So, he signed an executive order reversing this decision as well. Trump remained furious at WHO last year alleging that the body was lenient toward China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Climate change To combat climate change, Biden re-joined Paris Agreement as well

Reversing another of Trump's policies regarding climate change, Biden signed an order re-joining the Paris Agreement. The ex-President snapped ties as he felt the US was being treated unfairly. He also canceled the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project. Moreover, Biden directed agencies to review and reverse over 100 actions of Trump that are linked to the environment.

Racial equity Controversial action intended to erase America's racial injustice history revoked

To promote racial equity, the new commander-in-chief revoked the 1776 Commission report, which intended to promote "patriotic education" in schools. This policy of the Trump administration was slammed by experts, some of whom claimed that the ex-President wanted to erase America's cruel history about racial injustice. On the economy, Biden laid the foundation for $15 minimum wage and restored protections for federal workers.

Statement Biden earlier indicated he would not 'waste time'