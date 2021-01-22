German automaker Mercedes-Benz's 2021 S-Class sedan, which entered production a few months back at its Factory 56 plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, is reportedly being recalled over issues pertaining to the steering wheel. Up to 1,400 delivered cars are affected and a letter has been sent to owners, urging them to make an appointment with their local Mercedes service shop "immediately". Here are more details.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the affected S-Class sedans might not have inner tie rods intended for the car and hence, the connection to the steering rack may not "permanently withstand the stress of driving." The component in question is shipped by one of the company's suppliers as a complete unit and then installed at the factory. Notably, the service for this issue will be free.

Meanwhile, the 2021 S-Class exhibits a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, an updated bumper with large air vents, a chrome-covered horizontal slat grille, LED headlights with a 'Digital Light' system, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, and up to 21-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a boot space of 550-liters and a wheelbase of 3,416mm.

The 2021 S-Class has a 4-seater cabin with a head-up display, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and a Burmester 4D surround audio system with 31-speakers. It gets a fingerprint scanner along with voice and facial recognition for in-car functions. It also houses a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel. All standard safety features including multiple airbags are also available.

The S-Class is powered by a 3.0-liter petrol engine that generates 367hp/500Nm in the S 450 and 435hp/520Nm in the S 500. The mill comes linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system that makes an extra 22hp/250Nm. A 3.0-liter diesel motor is also on offer. It generates 286hp/600Nm in the S 350d and 330hp/700Nm in the S 400d. A 9-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties.

