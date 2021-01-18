Last updated on Jan 18, 2021, 12:50 am

Japanese automaker Honda has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant Grazia scooter in India. Following the recent increase in price, the vehicle has become costlier by up to Rs. 1,159 and starts at Rs. 74,815. As for the highlights, it has a fully-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and draws power from a 125cc engine sourced from the Activa 125. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda Grazia: At a glance

The Honda Grazia sits on an underbone frame and sports a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat, a side-stand indicator, and an external fuel-filler cap. The scooter packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It is offered in Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Cyber Yellow, and Pearl Siren Blue colors.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Grazia draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke engine that generates 8.2hp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Grazia is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?