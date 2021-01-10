Japanese automaker Honda has revealed its 2021 Gold Wing motorcycle. It carries a starting price-tag of $23,900 (approximately Rs. 17.54 lakh). The premium two-wheeler comes with a better sound system, a redesigned pillion seat, a larger rear storage compartment, and a new Deep Pearl Grey paintwork. However, its design, engine, and chassis components are the same as the outgoing model. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Honda Gold Wing: At a glance

The 2021 Gold Wing has a sporty design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windscreen. It packs a 45W speaker system, an XM radio antenna, an all-LED lighting setup, and a digital-analog instrument console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The top-spec Tour variant gets a top-box with 61-liter storage space and a redesigned pillion seat.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing draws power from a 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine that generates 125hp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with an electric reverse gear or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda Gold Wing is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by double wishbone unit on the front side and an in-house 'Pro-Link' setup on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?