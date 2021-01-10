-
10 Jan 2021
Attractive offers on Maruti Suzuki cars this January
Written byHarshita Malik
Auto
-
In a bid to boost sales this new year, Maruti Suzuki is offering great deals on some of its popular cars in India such as the S-Presso, Baleno, Ciaz, and S-Cross.
These offers are valid till the end of January and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits as well as exchange bonuses.
Here are more details.
-
-
Car #1
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price begins at Rs. 3.70 lakh
-
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 each.
The mini-SUV features a boxy design with a narrow chrome-finished grille, adjustable headlamps, and designer wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and twin airbags.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine that generates 67hp/90Nm.
-
Car #2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price starts at Rs. 5.63 lakh
-
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 31,500, including a cash discount of Rs. 7,500.
It houses a 3D chrome grille, LED projector headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, there is a touchscreen infotainment console and dual airbags.
The hatchback draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 82hp/113Nm.
-
Car #3
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price begins at Rs. 8.31 lakh
-
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 40,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.
It has a sloping roofline, a cascading grille, designer 16-inch alloy wheels, and sleek adjustable headlamps. The 5-seater cabin offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console and automatic climate control.
Under the hood, there is a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm.
-
Car #4
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price starts at Rs. 8.39 lakh
-
Lastly, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross' Sigma variant is available with benefits of up to Rs. 67,000, including accessories worth Rs. 37,000.
It comes with a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a silvered skid plate, and projector headlights. The SUV has five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags.
Under the hood, the crossover runs on a 1.5-liter K15 petrol engine that delivers 103hp/138Nm.