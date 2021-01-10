In a bid to boost sales this new year, Maruti Suzuki is offering great deals on some of its popular cars in India such as the S-Presso, Baleno, Ciaz, and S-Cross. These offers are valid till the end of January and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits as well as exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price begins at Rs. 3.70 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 each. The mini-SUV features a boxy design with a narrow chrome-finished grille, adjustable headlamps, and designer wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and twin airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine that generates 67hp/90Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price starts at Rs. 5.63 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 31,500, including a cash discount of Rs. 7,500. It houses a 3D chrome grille, LED projector headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, there is a touchscreen infotainment console and dual airbags. The hatchback draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 82hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price begins at Rs. 8.31 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 40,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. It has a sloping roofline, a cascading grille, designer 16-inch alloy wheels, and sleek adjustable headlamps. The 5-seater cabin offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console and automatic climate control. Under the hood, there is a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price starts at Rs. 8.39 lakh