In a bid to boost sales, Hyundai is offering attractive discounts on some of its popular offerings, including the Santro, GRAND i10 NIOS, Aura, and KONA Electric models. The deals are valid for the month of January and can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Take a look at the best offers.

Car #1 Hyundai Santro: Price starts at Rs. 4.63 lakh

Hyundai Santro is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. It comes with a horizontal slat grille, adjustable ORVMs, halogen headlamps, and 14-inch alloy wheels. The hatchback has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, dual airbags, and a 6.95-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/99Nm.

Car #2 Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 5.12 lakh

The GRAND i10 NIOS can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The hatchback has a chrome-slat grille, projector headlamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. It offers a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment system and twin airbags. It is available with an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill and a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel motor.

Car #3 Hyundai Aura: Price starts at Rs. 5.85 lakh

The Hyundai Aura is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 45,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 on the turbo-petrol variant. The compact sedan has a trapezoidal grille, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch touchscreen console. It comes with three engine options: a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol, and a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel.

Car #4 Hyundai KONA Electric: Price begins at Rs. 23.75 lakh