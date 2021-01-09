Renault will be unveiling the KIGER compact SUV on January 28 but before that we have some exclusive details for you. Our sources have revealed that it would arrive as India's most affordable compact SUV, undercutting rivals like the Nissan Magnite. Understandably, aggressive localization is one of the key factors behind this pricing of the KIGER. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Renault KIGER: At a glance

The production version of the Renault KIGER is expected to carry forward many of the design details from the concept model. While being based on the same platform as the Magnite, the KIGER will have a distinct crossover look. The production version will have a winged front grille along with a spilt headlamp setup, a unique C-pillar design, and sporty looking taillamps.

Interiors Inside the cabin

To keep costs in check, the KIGER will share several parts of its interiors with the Triber, including the instrument cluster and steering wheel. However, it will have an upmarket design with a 'floating' touchscreen and some new-age features like steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, and wireless charging. Moreover, despite the sloping roofline, we expect a spacious cabin with ample seating space.

Under the hood Power and performance

Just like the Magnite, the KIGER is likely to be offered with two petrol engines: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-liter turbocharged motor. Transmission choices will include AMT, CVT and manual gearboxes. The standard 1.0-liter engine will be available with AMT while the CVT will be exclusive to the turbo-petrol variant. We also expect the AMT petrol model to deliver over 20km/l.

Expected price How much will it cost?