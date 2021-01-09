Last updated on Jan 09, 2021, 12:35 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Swedish automaker Husqvarna has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant Svartpilen 250 scrambler and Vitpilen 250 cafe-racer motorcycles in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the duo has become costlier by Rs. 2,818.
To recall, the two bikes had received a similar price-hike in December as well.
Here are more details.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 sit on a steel trellis frame and sport an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, an upswept exhaust, a rounded headlight.
The styling of the motorbikes is different. The Svartpilen 250 gets a single-piece handlebar, metal cladding on the fuel tank, and dual-purpose tires, whereas the Vitpilen 250 has a clip-on handlebar and road-biased tires.
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are powered by a BS6-compliant 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 29.6hp and a peak torque of 24Nm. The motor comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by WP inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Following the latest increase in cost, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,89,568 while the Vitpilen 250 now retails at Rs. 1,89,952 (both prices, ex-showroom).
