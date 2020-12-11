Last updated on Dec 11, 2020, 01:57 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Swedish automaker Husqvarna has marginally hiked the prices of its Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 models in India. Following the latest price-revision, the motorcycles have become costlier by Rs. 1,792 and Rs. 2,176, respectively.
As for the highlights, they have a sporty design and draw power from a BS6-compliant 248.76cc liquid-cooled engine.
Here's our roundup.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 sit on a steel trellis frame and come with an all-LED lighting setup, digital instrument console, and an upswept exhaust. However, their styling is different.
The former is a scrambler and features metal cladding on the fuel tank, a single-piece handlebar, and dual-purpose tires, whereas the latter is a cafe racer with a clip-on handlebar and road-biased tires.
Both the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 draw power from a BS6-compliant 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 29.2hp and 24Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch function.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Following the latest price-hike, the BS6-compliant Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,86,752 whereas the Vitpilen 250 now costs Rs. 1,87,136 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Previously, both the motorcycles were available at Rs. 1,84,960 (ex-showroom).
